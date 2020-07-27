GRADE: SA10,

NO. OF VACANCIES: Thirty (30),

TERMS OF SERVICE: Contract,

BASIC SALARY: As per scale,

Purpose Statement

Reporting to the Warehouse Supervisor, the job holder will be responsible for picking Health Products and Technologies (HPT’s) as per the approved picking list. They will also be expected to verify the submitted documentation against the existing records and physical commodity in order to ensure accuracy in picking of Health Products and Technologies (HPT’s).

Responsibilities

Support the day-to-day management of the allocated commodities.

Ensure timely picking of released Health Products and Technologies (FIPT’s) as per picking schedule and list.

Ensure that batch numbers, expiry dates and quantities of allocated stocks tally with the physical commodities records at all times.

Ensure stocks picked are well arranged in shippers on pallets and transferred to consolidation area timely.

Maintenance of high standards of housekeeping in the picking and consolidation areas.

Ensure that stocks picked are stored correctly in adherence to Good Manufacturing practice, Good Warehousing Practice and Good distribution practice requirements and other best practices.

Ensure that security procedures are followed to eliminate pilferage and theft of the picked Health Products and Technologies (HPT’s).

Ensure that stocks assembled by shopkeepers against picking tasks tally and for any variance, it has to be reconciled immediately.

Support the implementation of the departmental risk mitigation measures

Qualifications

The ideal candidate should be in possession of the following:

Certificate in Purchasing and Supplies management or relevant field.

Computer literate, preferably in inventory management software

Should have a minimum of one (1) year experience in a busy warehousing facility or fast moving consumer goods environment.

Should be a team player

Should have good communication skills.

Should be a person of high integrity and impeccable character.

Must have a Police Clearance Certificate issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

How To Apply

Candidates will be required to satisfy the following requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 (by attaching these documents to their applications):

Police Clearance Certificate from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board; Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority; Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau.

Those interested and who meet the above requirements are invited to apply for the job. The application, accompanied with a detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certificates and testimonials addressed as below should reach the Chief Executive Officer not later than 7th August 2020.

Chief Executive Officer,

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority,

13 Commercial Street Industrial Area, P.O. Box 47715-0010

NAIROBI – Attn: Director HR & Administration

KEMSA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER