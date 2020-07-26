Saturday, July 25, 2020 – Kenya has recorded375 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 16,643

Speaking from Afya House on Saturday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 2,052 samples.

In terms of gender, 229 are male while 146 are female with the youngest being a five-month-old infant and the oldest 90 years.

At the same time, Dr Aman said 128 patients have recovered – 74 are from home based care programme while 51 were discharged from various hospitals.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 7,574 and again I want to thank our healthcare workers,” Dr Aman said.

But on a sad note, four more people have succumbed to Covid-19 raising the death toll to 278.

Nairobi still leads with new infections after recording 240 cases, followed by Kajiado 36, Kiambu 31, Migori 16, Machakos 15, Nakuru 14, Nyeri 5, Kisumu 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Mombasa 3, Trans-Nzoia 2, Meru, Kakamega, Kisii, Siaya, Vihiga and Muranga one each.

Meanwhile, Westlands in Nairobi leads in the number of infections with 31 cases followed by Lang’ata 30, Dagoretti-North 26, Kibra 26, Makadara 19, Embakasi-South 14, Starehe 13, Embakasi-East 12, and Embakasi-West 12.

