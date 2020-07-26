Saturday, 25 July 2020 – It has been a tough week for self-proclaimed boss lady and President of single mothers, Akothee, after leaked conversations from her sister revealed that she lives a fake life.

The scandal humbled boastful Akothee and turned her into a motivational speaker, something that she is rarely known for.

The controversial singer has been posting a series of motivational quotes on her social platforms and even revealed how her family is divided, saying that she only cares about her parents and grand-parents.

A lady fan tried to troll Akothee for turning into a motivational speaker after being entangled in the appalling scandal and the singer put the lady in her place.

Check this out.

