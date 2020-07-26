Saturday July 25, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko unilaterally pulled out of his deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, opening another battle front with the President.

Sonko officially wrote to Attorney General Paul Kihara informing him of his intention to withdraw the deed of transfer that he signed with Uhuru at State House.

He argued that he was baited into signing the deal which saw him hand over key duties to the National Government.

The deal saw Uhuru establish the Nairobi Metropolitan Services under General Mohamed Badi, a team which has been on a warpath with Sonko ever since.

“Whereas the Deed in its recitals expresses common intent, there was hardly any common intent at the antecedent level.”

“There is no justification offered by the four functions at any stage prior to or subsequent,” Sonko lamented in his letter to the AG.

As much as Sonko wants out of the deal, the Governor faces a tough hurdle in regaining the four duties he surrendered.

The functions include Health, Transport, Public Works and Planning, and Development Services.

It now remains to be seen how the whole drama will unfold in the coming days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST