Saturday, July 25, 2020 – They say when the deal is too good, think twice.

Well, this guy disregarded that old adage and ended up losing his hard earned Sh7,000 to online fraudsters.

The guy narrated that he saw an advert of a 32 inch TV on social media going for a Sh7,000 and thought he had landed a ‘too good to turn down’ offer

He quickly sent the cash before someone beat him to the unbelievable offer.

Interestingly, the sellers even paid a motorbike guy to deliver the TV.

However, when the buyer tried to set up his new TV, he nearly suffered a heart attack.

Taking to twitter he wrote:

“Seriously unaambiwa 32 inch tv ni 7k…. online shop ni scams…..please guys jipelekee tu kwa Duka…..usilie badaye!!!

“Leo nimepatwa mpaka wanalipa bodaboda ikuletee”

See photos of what was delivered below.





