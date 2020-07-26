Saturday, 25 July 2020 – Kiss 100 presenter, Kamene Goro, has been broadcasting the morning breakfast show from her house for the past one week.

Radio Africa Group, which owns Kiss 100 and other radio stations, ordered all presenters to work from home as they wait for their Covid-19 results.

A mass testing exercise was carried out at Radio Africa and all presenters were subjected to a swab after several journalists from the rival Royal Media Services tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The bootylicious radio presenter posted some photos working from her house alongside her co-host, Jalang’o, and a social media user claims that the house is too cheap for a media personality like her.

He noted that Kamene has cheap seats, probably made at Huruma flats, and cheap curtains bought from Eastleigh, and told her to reduce the amount of money she spends on wigs and make-up, and furnish her house.

KAMEME GORO must tell us where she takes her MONEY!This house looks too BASIC for the so called CAREER WOMEN IN MEDIA! Look at the cheap Eastleigh Curtains and Sheer. And a 25k Fridge in the background! The Couches koso Sofaset made in HURUMA FLATS! CHIETH

Do not tell me; it’s too expensive to take care of a FAT BUTT! Reduce cash on make-up and fake wigs and pimp your crib toto!’’ He posted.

