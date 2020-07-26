Saturday, July 25, 2020 – James Mwangi, the Nairobi businessman known for his bold and fashion sense is trending on social media after netizens noticed he draws inspiration from pop star, Rihanna’s style.

Mwangi stormed into the limelight a few years ago over his shouting suits and matching accessories.

In a recent interview, Mwangi revealed he imports his suits from abroad and they go for between 80k and 100k

He also revealed that he’s often approached by tourists in Nairobi who ask to take selfies with him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST