Sunday, July 26, 2020 – Curtains will come down on the 2019-2020 premier league campaign with a lot at stake in the final day.

Champions League qualification and the battle to avoid relegation will take center stage in what promises to be a dramatic finale.

Leicester City host Manchester United with both teams and Chelsea competing for the two remaining top-four spots.

In the relegation battle, two of Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth will join Norwich in the championship.

Europa League qualification is also up for grabs, with Wolves and Tottenham battling for sixth place, which guarantees a European place next season.

All matches will be played at 6 pm Kenyan time.

Arsenal v West Ham – (2-1)

Burnley v Brighton – (2-0)

Chelsea v Wolves – (1-1)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – (0-2)

Everton v Bournemouth – (2-1)

Leicester v Man United – (1-2)

Man City v Norwich – (5-0)

Newcastle v Liverpool – (1-3)

Southampton v Sheffield United – (1-1)

West Ham v Aston Villa – (1-1)

