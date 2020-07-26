Sunday, July 26, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 960 new Covid-19 cases – the highest number recorded in a single day in the country since the first case in March.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 17,603.

In a statement to media houses, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the new cases were confirmed from 8,261 samples

At the same time, 169 patients have recovered from the disease, 83 of them being discharged from hospitals while 86 were under the home-based care bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,743.

But on a sad note, 2 more patients succumbed to the virus bringing the total fatalities to 280.

Nairobi continues to lead with new infections with 510.

The other cases have been distributed in the following counties:

Kajiado 102, Kiambu 100, Machakos 58, Mombasa 48, Busia 21, Garissa 17, Uasin Gishu 15, Kisumu 14, Nakuru 12, Narok 10, Turkana 9, Bomet 8, Kericho 7, Laikipia, Murang’a, and Makueni 5 cases each, Embu 3, Nyeri, Taita Taveta, Kakamega, and Bungoma 2 cases each, Tana River, Trans Nzoia, and Kisii a case each.

In Nairobi, the 510 cases are in; Lang’ata (65), Westlands (51), Embakasi East (45) Starehe (42), Kibra (39), Dagoretti North and Embakasi West (35) each, Kasarani (27), Makadara (26), Embakasi Central and Dagoretti South (23) cases, Embakasi South (22), Roysambu (21), Kamukunji (18), Embakasi North (17), Ruaraka (15), and Mathare (6).

