Friday July 25, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s health may be deteriorating going by what his daughter, Winnie Odinga, wrote on social media on Friday evening.

Well, at least that is according to some of her followers and her dad’s haters.

Raila Odinga is currently recovering from a complex surgery after he suffered a mild stroke last month and according to Winnie’s message, the old man seems not to be stable despite ODM insisting that he is responding well to treatment.

Winnie, who is Raila Odinga’s oldest daughter, wondered why social media has changed and transited to become an obituary gossip zone.

She goes ahead to note that things are going to get worse.

Winnie Odinga’s message left Kenyans with many questions about Raila’s health condition while some Kenyans interpreted it differently.

Many Kenyans construed her message inversely with a few presuming that her father could be in a bad condition and that could be stressing her out.

Some, however, sent her comforting messages to encourage her during the difficult time that the family is going through with Raila’s illness.

Meanwhile, others thought she was talking about rumours around Matiang’i’s health.

