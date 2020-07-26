Saturday, July 25, 2020 – Media personality Anita Nderu has opened up on battling a rare medical condition that has left her with a scar on her right arm.

The former Capital FM presenterdisclosed that she has been suffering from seizures since the beginning of this year.

Anita went on to reveal that while she has already done the required tests, the cause of her seizures has not yet been found.

The bubbly happy-go-lucky lass shared a photo of herself showing a scar on her right arm and stated that she broke the arm when she experienced her second and third seizures.

“For ease, here is my arm story: I suffer from seizures occasionally.

“Started this year in January, had four so far.

“My 2nd and 3rd one were so hectic during that I shattered my right arms humerus into four pieces which were put back together using a titanium plate by a Surgeon called Dr. Awori.

“It’s been over a month now, the tear in the stitches scar is because my 4th seizure (the first one where I was alone) was so bad it tore it but it is all healed now.

“Already did all the tests necessary, they however cannot find a cause so I live with it now.

“Medicating daily and taking care of myself. Still have not managed to resume normal arm function (I am right handed so my left hand has had to make up for all those years of free loading😄) but getting there❤️

“I hope that answers any questions related to the injury,”

