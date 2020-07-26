Saturday July 25, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i resurfaced after his Ministry dispelled reports that he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after contracting Covid-19.

The CS detailed that the report was devastating and had affected his family.

“I feel for my family.”

“My wife and children have their own lives but were subjected to false reports.”

“They are private citizens paying the price of me being in limelight,” Matiang’i lamented.

Matiang’i added that the plot was orchestrated by his detractors who were out to make him deviate from actualizing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda.

He also disclosed that he had filed a report with the police and had ordered the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, and the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to launch an investigation into the issue.

The CS directed them to apprehend the rumour mongers who had tried to humiliate him in public.

“I will share my status with the public if I contract the virus.”

“I have been tested three times because we (government officials) are highly exposed,” the CS stated.

Meanwhile, 2 young men have been arrested for sharing that rumour

The Kenyan DAILY POST