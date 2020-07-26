Saturday, July 25, 2020 – This video of a headteacher mercilessly flogging a grown man who impersonated a parent of one of his students in Tanzania is going viral on social media.

In the video, the fumingheadteacher is seen addressing an assembly of teachers and students at the school in the presence of the naughty student and the man he had hired to act as his father.

“I sent this boy to go and bring his parent and he has hired someone from the streets and brought him here,” the teacher explains in Swahili.

“This student has issues which we need to solve with the help of his parent.

“But the stupid student has brought us this man and tells us he is his mother’s husband.”

“I don’t want to involve the police because this man will be jailed for six years for impersonation.”

“I will deal with him by giving him six strokes of the cane,” he adds drawing laughter from the students.

He then ordered the man to lie, to which he obliged before getting his six strokes.

