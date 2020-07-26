Saturday July 25, 2020 – Governors and Cabinet Secretaries have boycotted meeting Deputy President William Ruto.

According to reports, the Governors and CSs were among those who skipped a meeting scheduled by Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday.

The Public Finance Management Act of 2012 made Ruto the Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) which his Chief of Staff, Ken Osinde, had arranged virtually.

This is the fifth time the meeting has been cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Governors are said to have skipped the meeting over failure by Parliament to agree on the contentious revenue sharing formula.

The standoff at the Senate has starved Counties of revenue from the national Government despite President Kenyatta making it a priority.

He had reprimanded the Senate leadership in a meeting at State House where he assented to six bills on Thursday, July 9th.

Other sources suggested that the boycott was caused by the strained relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

The differences between Uhuru and Ruto have manifested in other arms of the Government, creating divisions even in Parliament.

