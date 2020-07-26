Saturday July 25, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has turned to his Jubilee Senators after suffering disappointment from ODM Senators.

According to sources, the disappointed President plans to summon his Senators to a meeting after the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Senators failed to endorse the proposed revenue sharing formula in the house.

Former Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, said that the standoff had been caused by poor leadership in the house.

“The Senate has become an open air market without rules and without leadership.”

“The majority side is in disarray while the minority side is overwhelmed by the new responsibilities.”

“It’s a mess,” he weighed in.

Many ODM Senators are opposed to the new revenue sharing formula because it will see more resources allocated to populous regions over expansive Counties.

19 counties could lose Ksh20 billion from the Ksh316.5 billion that is yet to be shared among the 47 Counties.

Kiambu Senator Kimani wa Matangi argued that even if the old formula is used, the data should reflect the latest 2019 census which shows updated population numbers.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior supported his Kiambu counterpart’s proposal.

“The formula will use the 2019 population and 2015/16 Kenya Integrated Household Budget Survey poverty statistics,” he opined.

Senate Majority Leader Irungu Kang’ata explained that a group of Senators was working round the clock to find a solution to the stalemate.

“I am in constant engagement with Minority Leader James Orengo and Senate leadership.”

“I am happy now we have fewer options on the table unlike before,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST