Friday, July 24, 2020 – A woman who stabbed her husband on the chest in Mwiki, Kasarani, has pleaded guilty to the charges of causing grievous harm but said she was defending herself.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate, David Ndungi, Mary Nduta admitted stabbing Solomon Njoroge Maingi on the chest at their home in Mwiki, Kasarani, on July 19th during a fight over a mobile phone.

The suspect said they were fighting and she was getting overpowered.

According to court documents, her husband had returned home after two weeks and discovered that Ms Nduta had been communicating with her ex-husband and even receiving money from him.

The husband tried toreach for her phone and that is when the fight started.

Ms Nduta then went into the kitchen, picked a knife and stabbed him on the chest.

The husband was rescued by a neighbour who pulled out the knife from his chest and rushed him to Kenyatta National Hospital where he’s still admitted.

Ms. Nduta pleaded for lenient bond terms saying she has a child but from her previous marriage.

She was freed on a cash bail of Sh100, 000 and an alternative bond of Sh200, 000 with a surety of a similar amount and the case will be mentioned on August 4th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST