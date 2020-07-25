Friday July 24, 2020 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has contracted the dreaded Coronavirus.

Taking to his social media pages on Friday, Oguna revealed that he had tested positive for Covid19.

He confirmed that he got tested after developing symptoms similar to the disease following a work assignment.

“The results came back positive for Coronavirus and I am now receiving medical care and responding well to treatment at an isolation and treatment facility,” he stated.

The Government Spokesperson added that contact tracing was ongoing and his family was okay.

“I urge all Kenyans to take this disease seriously and take all the necessary precautions to avoid getting infected,” he maintained.

His admission comes a few days after denying earlier reports that he had tested positive on July 20.

Oguna allayed fears that he was admitted in hospital after contracting the deadly virus, clarifying that he was from an out of town assignment.

“We have noted reports on social media purporting that I have been admitted in hospital.”

“I wish to clarify that I am well and just got back from an assignment out of town,” Oguna noted at the time.

Oguna has been on a tour around the country alongside senior officials in the Ministry of Health including Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to assess Counties’ preparedness.

Oguna becomes the third senior Government official who has confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 though the identities of the others remain unknown.

National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, in June confirmed that two MPs had tested positive for the disease.

