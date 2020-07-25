Friday July 24, 2020 – Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has alleged that he was drugged at State House before signing a deed of transfer that gave President Uhuru Kenyatta’s National Government some powers over Nairobi County Government.

He stated that he was served alcohol at State House before he surrendered Nairobi to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko was responding to a woman with the moniker Aloo Denish, who requested the Governor to allow the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to perform their duties, indicating that they were doing a good job.

“Mr. Sonko, when you signed the agreement, I believe you were sober and well informed.”

“With due respect, kindly let the NMS perform their duties,” Aloo stated.

However, in response, Sonko stated that he was not in the right state of mind when he signed the Nairobi deal.

“I was not sober.”

“Hawa watu wa State House waliniconfuse na pombe kwanza (The people at State House confused me with some alcohol) by the time I was meeting the President for the signing, I was just seeing zigzag,” Sonko stated.

“However, even if I was drunk, I had to sign because of the respect I have for President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he continued.

Nonetheless, Sonko vowed never to be intimidated by NMS boss, Mohamed Badi, who he accused of not complying with the law.

Sonko transferred the County Health services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Government Planning and Development to the National Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST