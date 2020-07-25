Friday, July 24, 2020 – Police have arrested a man and his wife who are accused ofabducting and defiling a young lady in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County.

According to reports, the 46-year-old woman identified as Mary Harun abducted the minor from her parents’ home in Teso South, Busia County, on Tuesday, July 21st.

The woman, who is said to be unable to bear children allegedly locked the minor in their home in Isulu village so that her 49-year old husband, Wycliffe Makotsi, can impregnate her.

Neighbours said they heard the teenager screaming, and when they entered the suspect’s house, they found the woman’s husband sexually penetrating the minor, who was a virgin.

“The abduction suspect, who was present when the defilement was taking place, was the one holding the girl’s legs apart and pinning her down on the bed.”

“Locals found blood flowing from the girl’s private parts,” said a children’s rights activist.

According to area residents, the woman is a repeat offender having previously abducted five underage girls for a similar motive.

“None of the girls she previously abducted under the guise of offering them a job at her home conceived for her spouse,” said a neighbour.

The two, who have been married for 20-years, were arrested and taken to Malinya Police Station, whereas the victim was taken to a children’s home in Kakamega after doctors at Shibwe Sub-County Hospital confirmed that she was defiled.

Confirming the incident, Ikolomani OCPD Joseph Chesire said the woman will be charged with kidnapping the minor.

“We might also charge her with child sex trafficking once investigations are concluded,” said Chesire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.