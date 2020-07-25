Friday July 24, 2020 – Protestors stormed former Kibwezi West MP, Kalembe Ndile’s hotel in Katelembo, Machakos County, days after he exposed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s phone call.

In a clip that surfaced yesterday, the protesters claimed that the hotel has been set up on a road reserve and demanded for the road to be reopened.

The protestors, who mostly comprised of boda boda operators, noted that the closure of road forced them to use alternative routes.

“Today we are demanding for our rights as Katelembu residents, we as boda boda operators are using a longer route to ferry people and there is a shorter route.”

“We urge Kalembe to open the route and to stop bribing surveyors who were supposed to come yesterday but failed after you bribed them,” stated one of the protestors.

The boda boda operators claimed that alternative routes have led to their motorbikes breaking down due to the poor state of the roads.

They claimed to have maps that show the hotel was built on a road reserve and vowed to continue passing through the hotel despite it being fenced off.

Residents also claim that they have been forced to use alternative routes at night which are not safe with businessmen being the most affected.

On Tuesday, Kalembe Ndile revealed that he will sue Sonko after the two clashed over an alleged Ksh6.5 million debt.

The former Kibwezi West MP leaked a recorded phone conversation between him and the Governor where he demanded payment.

Ndile claimed that the debt included hotel and construction services, furniture supply, among other services offered by him to the Governor.

In the leaked phone call conversation, Sonko denied owing any money to Kalembe Ndile.

The Kenyan DAILY POST