Saturday, July 25, 2020 – A team of German doctors observing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, have advised him to vacate Nairobi due to the cold whether that has been witnessed over the last two weeks.

At the beginning of this month, Raila Odinga was airlifted to a Dubai based hospital where he underwent a complex back surgery after he suffered a mild stroke.

Raila Odinga was operated by a team of specialists from Germany.

He returned to Nairobi two weeks ago but doctors advised him to vacate the city due to the cold weather and move to a warm place like Watamu on the South Coast.

ODM chairman, John Mbadi, confirmed on Friday that the old man is on a medical trip to Watamu where he will stay for four days.

“We were with him on Friday and he told me he would go to the Coast for four days.”

“You see he is supposed to take his rest.”

“He is ok, he is just recovering,” Mbadi said.

