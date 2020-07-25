Friday, 24 July 2020 – An autopsy report carried out on the body of Sheila Njeri, the young lady whose lifeless body was found in a flower bed in Kilimani, reveals that she was sexually assaulted.

The deceased had gone to a house party at Santonia Court in Kilimani before her lifeless body was discovered by workers who do manual jobs at the lavish apartment.

Blood was oozing from her nose and her back had injuries.

She was also holding a partially smoked stick of bhang.

Two suspects, Christine Aluoch and Claire Chepkoech, were released on Sh 100,000 bail while the third suspect, Shem Lwanga, was remanded for DNA profiling.

Shem is the key suspect in the murder case.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot directed Christine and Claire to report daily to the investigating office of the case until further orders.

‘An autopsy report indicates that the deceased died as a result of head injuries due to blunt force trauma with sexual assault preceding the murder,’ the Magistrate said.

‘It is obvious that sexual assault couldn’t be perpetrated by members of the female gender and they (Christine and Claire) can’t be biologically and scientifically be associated with the spermatozoa found in the victim’s genitalia since they are of the same gender with the deceased,’ he added.

