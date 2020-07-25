Friday July 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to build a hotel for a church after meeting the church elders.

The meeting took place at his Karen office yesterday where the DP agreed to construct a resort for Baringo Africa Inland Church.

Ruto revealed that the resort will be sponsored by Africa Inland Church and also commended the role of the church in assisting the needy.

“Met and discussed with the Chair of Baringo Africa Inland Church (AIC) and the Chair Women’s Guild the construction of a resort sponsored by AIC Baringo Women, Karen, Nairobi County.”

“We salute the church for its continued assistance to the vulnerable, promotion of social cohesion and provision of healthcare and education to Kenyans,” he noted.

The Deputy President committed to intensify his partnerships in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and support the church for them to meet their obligations and be economically self-supporting.

However, he did not reveal details of the resort in terms of the cost and the exact location.

Ruto has enough experience in the hotel industry with Weston Hotel in Lang’ata, Nairobi, reported to be under his ownership.

Ruto also met religious leaders from Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a and Laikipia counties at his Karen residence, Nairobi, yesterday.

The gathering was also attended by Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, who is one of Ruto’s vocal allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST