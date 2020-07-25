Saturday July 25, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General, Major General Mohamed Badi, has warned Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko against politicising his work as NMS boss.

On Tuesday, Sonko announced that he has moved into the newly renovated residence of Nairobi Governor.

The residence, which is located in Lavington, has been in possession of the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) which released it early this week.

But addressing the press over the matter, Major Badi warned the Governor and asked him to stay away from the property, saying the house is in the hands of NMS and has been sealed off by police officers.

“Lands is a transferred function to NMS and so that area belongs to NMS.”

“He may play his tricks but as we are talking, that house has been sealed off and nobody is going to claim that house,” Badi said.

