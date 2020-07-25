Friday July 25, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance General (NRM), Miguna Miguna, has told Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, to admit that he has tested positive for COVID 19 and stop confusing Kenyans.

On Friday, Matiangi issued a statement and said that he has not been admitted in any health facility and urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate such misleading reports.

“I have told the DCI and the Inspector General of Police and they are trying to investigate.”

“We hope that we shall get to the bottom of the situation,” Matiangi said

“I feel for my family.”

“My innocent wife and children who have their own lives to live but they have to endure this kind of rumours.”

“They are private citizens who have to pay a heavy price because one of them is in public service” Matiangi added.

However, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Matiangi is sick despite denying the statement.

“So, the despotic hooligan @FredMatiangiis wailing like a little kid because he has tested positive to COVID-19 and is ADMITTED at a private hospital in Nairobi? Ati mental anguish! Does he know the amount of TORTURE his criminal recklessness has subjected us to? #uhurumustgo,” Miguna said on Friday evening.

