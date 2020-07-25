Saturday, July 25, 2020 – Several football matches are lined up today world over, which is a great opportunity to make easy money.

Our tips have over 90% success rate and from today’s selected matches, you can easily make over Sh10, 000 from just Sh100 stake.

See the tips below and play responsibly. Go here>>>

RUC (17:00) Zenit St. Petersburg v FC Khimki -1

FL1 (18:30) HJK Helsinki v IIves -1

SE1 (18:00) Halmstad v Akropolis -1

CR1 (19:55) Zapresic v Hajduk Split -2 Go here>>>

IT1 (20:30) Genoa v Inter –GG

CH1 (21:30) Zurich v St. Gallen –GG

CR1 (22:05) Rijeka v Istra –Over 2.5 Go here>>>

IT1 (22:45) Napoli v Sassuolo -1

PT1 (23:15) Benfica Lisbon v Sporting CP –GG

PT1 (23:15) Sporting Braga v FC Porto –GG

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>