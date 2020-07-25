Friday July 24, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha asked parents to brace themselves for tough times ahead and be ready for changes within the Education sector which may see an increase in school fees upon resumption of studies in January 2021.

This was after the CS created a raft of proposals that will see parents and the Government incur extra costs owing to Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Life won’t be normal again.”

“We will have to ensure we maintain social-distancing at all costs.”

“Maybe even until we receive a vaccine.”

“Parents, teachers and students should expect drastic changes,” Magoha stated.

Among the radical measures proposed by Magoha include the closure of a number of schools as the Government sets eyes on day schooling rather than boarding schools.

Magoha argued that boarding schools should be considered for students who travel from far.

This means that parents should be prepared to transfer students to nearby schools as a stand-by solution.

The schools will have to provide hand washing facilities, face masks, thermo-guns, and disinfectants and to build more bathrooms and toilets.

Schools will also limit toilets to 25 girls per door and 30 boys per urinal.

All classrooms and lecture halls will also be provided with water.

The CS proposed to have makeshift tents where teachers can teleconference through video applications to ease congestions.

Principals will also have to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to all non-teaching staff with food handling certificates issued to those in the kitchen.

Schools will also be required to provide a map which shows that an emergency health centre is located nearby to facilitate check-ups in coordination with the Health Ministry.

It will also be considered an offence for students if found sharing personal items such as brushes, beds, textbooks, slippers and attire.

Schools will be subject to mandatory inspection by the Ministry of Health and Education officials.

