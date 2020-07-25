Friday July 24, 2020 – The Ministry of Interior has asked members of the public to disregard information that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at the Aga Khan hospital.

In a statement to Kenyans, the Ministry indicated that the reports were completely untrue.

“To all members of the public, please disregard the fake news and misinformation being spread on various outlets that CS Dr. Fred Matiangi is hospitalized.”

“The claims are completely untrue,” read the statement.

Reports circulating on social media, for the better part of Thursday evening and Friday morning, indicated that the CS had been battling Covid-19 at the hospital.

“Matiang’i was admitted at the facility after his condition deteriorated at his home where he was under self-isolation,” read part of the excerpt.

Earlier in the week, the media reported that two Cabinet Secretaries and a senior-ranking Government official had tested positive for the virus.

The three are said to have been informed of their results and advised to embrace home-based care in adherence to the Ministry’s guidelines.

“We can confirm that two Cabinet Secretaries and a senior government official have tested positive.”

“However, the trio are asymptomatic, we have advised that they be kept on home-based care as we monitor them,” the report stated.

So far, the country has recorded 15,601 cases with 797 cases reported yesterday.

President Uhuru Kenyattta barred all Cabinet Secretaries from travelling outside Nairobi on Tuesday after the 2 CSs allegedly contracted Covid19 and following the spike in cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST