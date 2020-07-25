Friday July 24, 2020 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has asked politicians around the country to stop all public gatherings to aid in stopping the spread of Covid19.

This is even as Atwoli himself hosted big meetings at his Kajiado home aimed at fostering Luhya unity.

Atwoli urged politicians to pull a plug on rallies that have been marked as a weak link in combating the deadly virus following the spike in Covid19 cases.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya have been holding a number of rallies in Western Kenya.

Atwoli assured Kenyans that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will resume once the Covid-19 pandemic comes to a halt and lauded Uhuru for the move.

“I want to assure Kenyans that BBI is on the right course, we are supporting it and when the Coronavirus goes down, I know his Excellency the President will come out with a well-documented schedule.”

“I urge all elected leaders to support the initiative that will bring peace in the country, I want to commend the president for ensuring that Kenyans are united,” noted Atwoli.

On Thursday, Amani National Congress (ANC) stopped all political gatherings that seem to be exposing vulnerable Kenyans to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Yesterday, Kenya recorded its highest number of positive cases in a single day with 796 new infections pushing the total to 15,601.

The Kenyan DAILY POST