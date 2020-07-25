Friday July 24, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has initiated another move that will completely clip Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the church and around the country.

Uhuru is said to have reached out directly to church elders in a bid to tame his Deputy.

This comes even as the Head of State cut off Ruto’s power through the Executive Order when he scraped off the Office of the Deputy President besides his purge in Jubilee that targeted the DP’s allies.

Uhuru met 100 Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (GEMA) elders and a number of Kalenjin elders who were reportedly instructed to convince Tanga Tanga politicians to ditch Ruto for Kenyatta’s camp.

“The basis of the matter was that Uhuru was unhappy with how Mt Kenya detested and disrespected him.”

“This was believed to have been as a result of incitement by Ruto,” Wachira Kiago, Gikuyu Council of Elders Chairman stated.

The President also feared that Mt Kenya was falling into a trap by following Ruto, yet they had the numbers required to make their own decision and support their own in 2022.

Ruto is famous for traversing churches and interacting with women and youths through his hustler system.

His allies have also numerously stated that ordinary Kenyans will propel him to the presidency after the State machinery isolated him from Government.

Senate Majority Chief Whip Irung’u Kang’ata confirmed the move saying that Kenyatta was out to unite his region before exiting politics.

“He is pushing us to ensure his agenda is realised and to also search for the next Mt. Kenya kingpin,” Kang’ata stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST