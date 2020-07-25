Friday, 24 July 2020 – A family is mourning their young daughter who was f0und dead in a flower bed in Kilimani.

The deceased, who has been identified as Sheila Njeri Murage, had gone for a house party at Santonia Court in Kilimani before her lifeless body was discovered by workers.

Blood was oozing from her nose and her neck had injuries.

Neighbours in the lavish apartment that is manned on a 24 hour basis by G4S guards say they didn’t hear any commotion on the fateful night that Sheila died.

However, they confirmed that there was a party in one of the apartments.

A post-mortem report on the deceased’s body revealed that she was hit on the back of her head.

A key suspect is in police custody to help the police with investigations.

2 other suspects were released on bond and ordered to report to the investigations officers daily.

The three were among the revellers at the house party that turned tragic.

