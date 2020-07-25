Friday July 24, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss, General Mohamed Badi, repossessed the official Governor’s mansion in Nairobi County on Thursday barely 2 days after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission handed the mansion to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Speaking yesterday, Governor Mike Sonko condemned this move by the NMS boss, arguing that it was a violation of the rule of law.

This escalated the war and tension between the two leaders who have often differed publicly over the deed of transfer which saw Sonko hand over key duties to the National Government.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) handed over the Lavington mansion to Sonko on Tuesday, July 21st only for him to lose it two days later to NMS.

“Land is a function transferred to NMS.”

“That area belongs to NMS and it has been sealed off.”

“Nobody is going to claim that house,” Badi stated.

Sonko was irked by the move and the Governor accused Badi, through his social media pages, of instigating conflict rather than uniting to serve Nairobi residents.

He asked Badi to respect the rule of law and poked holes at his administration asking Badi to declare whether he was interested in Nairobi’s gubernatorial seat in 2022.

“My friend, desist from insulting me.”

“Why should you forcefully take the official Nairobi County Governor’s residence and ceremonial vehicle?”

“We are not competing and kindly let us focus on service delivery to the great people of Nairobi,” Sonko urged.

Through his spokesperson, Benson Mulwa, Sonko further reiterated his stance that Badi was running an unauthorised outfit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST