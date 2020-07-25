Friday, July 24, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Yvonne Okwara, has revealed that she recently underwent spinal surgery to correct a spinal problem she has been battling with for the last 2 years.

While explaining her absence from the screen, the award winning journalist stated that she had tried all kinds of medication and different forms of treatment, before she decided to go for surgery.

She also appreciated friends and colleagues who reached out to her, sending messages of encouragement as she assured her fans that she’s recuperating well and will be back on TV soon.

Read her post below:

“Hey guys.

“It’s been a while. Missed y’all.

“I’m alive and well! But I needed to take a step back and look after my mind and body.

“I’ve been dealing with 2 slip discs in my lower spine. Which have caused excruciating, chronic pain for close to 2 years now.

“One day I’ll write about what it’s like living with chronic pain. Every day. Putting on a brave face at work, with friends and how it changes your life, the mind and how exhausting and limiting it is. Always lurking in the background as you try to go about with your life.

“So, after trying everything from drugs to physio, we decided to go for spinal surgery to fix the problem. Thank you to those who’ve called, texted, and sent gifts

“I hope to make a quick recovery and get back to doing what I love. In the meantime, stay safe y’all. Let’s avoid the stigma around COVID-19. #SikuNjema”

