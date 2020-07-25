Friday, 24 July 2020 – A cash starved single mother, who claims her monthly salary of Ksh 30,000 cannot sustain her and her son in Nairobi, is willing to trade her flesh in exchange for furniture.

The mother of one got a job recently and since her salary is not enough, she is being accommodated by her auntie.

However, she wants to move out of her auntie’s place and rent her own house to enjoy freedom.

The desperate single mother claims furniture is so expensive and so, she cannot afford to stock her new house with the meagre salary.

She wants a man who can buy her furniture and give him sex in return.

This is what she posted on Craiglist, a popular social platform where ladies flock to hawk their bodies.