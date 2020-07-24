Friday, 24 July 2020 – Skirt chasing comedian and radio presenter, Jalang’o, has revealed the one rule that members of his boys club must adhere to.

While speaking during his morning show at Kiss 100 with Kamene Goro, Jalang’o said that each member of his boys club must have money when turning up for their regular hang outs.

According to Jalas, they usually split bills.

‘At the boys club, you don’t show up if you don’t have money.’

“We normally split the bill, let’s say for example if the bill amounts to Ksh50,000 and we are 10, we always make sure we all contribute equally, that is 5k each.’

‘The treasurer always makes sure he collects the cash and sorts the bill,’ he said.

Jalang’o’s boys club is made up of well to do young businessmen, majority being the boys he grew up with in the village before they found fortune in the city.

They were recently caught in a sex scandal after word got out that they rent lavish apartments to engage in sex orgies with slay queens.

