Friday, 24 July 2020 – A young couple has caused a stir after they posted a video taking an oath to never leave each other no matter what happens.

The young lovers, who are drunk in love, exchanged saliva while lying in bed and filmed themselves taking the oath.

This is what happens when love is fresh and blossoming before you start throwing kitchen utensils at each other.

Will this end in tears? LOL!!

Watch video.

Girl and her boyfriend took an oath never to leave themselves in this 21st century, as both parties vouch never to disappoint each other 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Mu7uGrQZca — NaijaEverything Entertainment (@NaijaEverything) July 23, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST