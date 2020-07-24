Friday, 24 July 2020 – A man has lectured women, especially slay queens and gold diggers, and told them to be financially independent when dating.

Some women think it’s the responsibility of a man to take care of their financial needs during courtship.

She expects you to provide for her almost everything, just because she is dating you.

But according to this guy, the financial burden remains the sole responsibility of a lady until a man puts a ring on her finger.

This is what he posted, attracting praises from his fellow members of the male fraternity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST