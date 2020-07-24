Friday July 24, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to the family of former Tanzanian President, Benjamin Mkapa

Mkapa, 81, died on Friday at a Tanzanian hospital.

Mkapa led Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 before handing over to Jakaya Kikwete.

In a statement to the press, Uhuru ordered Kenyan flags to be flown at half-mast from Monday to Wednesday next week.

“In recognition of this immense loss and tragedy, and as a show of our National Respect for the Fallen African Giant, I have on this Friday the 24th Day of July 2020 issued a Presidential Proclamation, announcing that the Republic of Kenya shall observe THREE DAYS of national mourning throughout the entire territory of our Country,”

“This takes effect from sunrise on Monday 27 July 2020 to sunset on Wednesday 29 July 2020.”

“During this mourning period, the Kenyan Flag and the Flag of the East African Community shall fly at half-mast,” the President said in a statement.

The Head of State also praised the fallen President for his role in ending the 2007/08 post-election violence.

“In Kenya, we shall forever be grateful for the pivotal role played by the Late President Mkapa in the mediation process that ended the 2007/2008 post-election violence and political impasse that resulted thereafter,” Uhuru stated.

