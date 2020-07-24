Friday, July 24, 2020 – A TV presenter working from home was embarrassed after his wife stormed the Livestream while naked.

The Brazilian TV host was interviewing a local politician on Instagram live when his wife, who had just come out of a shower, hurried across the room with nothing but a towel wrapped around her head.

She appeared to have noticed the video call as she bent down and tried not to be caught by the camera but the damage was already done.

The politician noticed his interviewer’s naked wife and mentioned it, saying: “Somebody’s walking past naked.”

People have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world and these are some of the challenges of this ‘new normal’

