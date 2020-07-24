Friday July 24, 2020 – Tanzania’s third President, Benjamin William Mkapa, has passed away today the 24th of July, 2020, around 12:25am in Dar es Salaam.

President John Pombe Magufuli has confirmed the death few moments ago via a live televised broadcast.

The late President was admitted in a hospital in the city of Dar es Salam receiving treatment

The late President Benjamin Mkapa was born in 1938 in Ndanda, near Masasi in Mtwara.

He graduated from Makerere University in Uganda in 1962 with a degree in English.

He also attended Columbia University in 1963 and was awarded a Master’s Degree in International Affairs

He died at the age of 81

See this video of Magufuli’s announcement

And here is the official announcement sent to news stations

