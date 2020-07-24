Friday July 24, 2020 – Fear has engulfed inmates and prison officers at Industrial Area Remand Prison after 90 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to prison authorities, the penitentiary that has 2,400 inmates could be the next breeding ground for coronavirus because the inmates cannot maintain a 1 metre distance.

Impeccable sources said one of the VVIP who is in custody there was rushed to hospital on Thursday after he developed symptoms associated with Covid 19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said it is working with prison authorities to curb further transmissions.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Rashid Aman, said the Ministry was working closely with officials at the correctional facilities to ensure inmates in the controlled environment are safe.

“We must protect them because that is a closed community,” Aman said.

The prison facilities were among areas where targeted mass testing was conducted.

