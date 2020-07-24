Friday July 24, 2020 – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Africa, 15 members of Parliament in Zambia have tested positive for the dreaded bug.

According to Zambia’s Health Minister, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, the 15 turned positive following a mass testing exercise at Zambia’s Parliament.

Dr Chilufya said the 15 have been isolated together with their families.

Dr Chilufya added that there have been two deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 136 in that country.

He said they currently have 16 patients on oxygen while there were 154 new cases out of 835 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The new cumulative total is 3,856.

The spread of coronavirus in Africa has lagged behind when compared to much of the globe, but it’s picking up speed.

Health authorities say the highly infectious virus poses a heightened threat to countries with weak healthcare systems and especially to vulnerable populations of refugees, migrants and forcibly displaced people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST