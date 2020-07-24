Friday, July 24, 2020 – Remember the sexy Russian nurse who went viral for wearing only lingerie under a transparent protective gown in a male COVID-19 ward?

Well, she has landed a TV job as a weather presenter on her local TV station in Tula, south of Moscow.

Nadia Zhukova, 23, was initially disciplined for ‘non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing’ by hospital bosses who also threatened to fire her.

The nurse had complained that she was ‘too hot’ in the hazmat gown and didn’t realise the PPE was so transparent.

Speaking on her new TV role she said:

‘It is a big thing for me.’

‘Thank you for letting me try.’

‘My parents will watch, in the evening, after work.’

See her photos below.







