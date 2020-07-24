Friday July 24, 2020 – Fresh details have now emerged over what happened at fake doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu’s clinic in Kayole between 2014 and 2017.

Mugo, who is now incarcerated at Kamiti Maximum Prison, grabbed headlines in 2017 after he was caught on camera defiling a visibly sedated woman at his dingy-looking hospital.

A lady identified as Alice (not her real name) has revealed what happened to her when she visited Mugo’s clinic to seek medical treatment.

Alice narrated how she discovered that her panty was missing making her confront the “doctor” angrily seeking to know what transpired

“Count yourself lucky!”

“We had to carry out a life-changing procedure failure to which you could have died.”

“Your blood pressure was extremely high, we had to remove your inner garment to cool your body.”

“Be happy you’ve made it.”

“You are a living testimony!…” Mugo gloated.

After making some noise, Esther was thrown out of the hospital by security guards who accused her of trying to procure an abortion which is against the law in Kenya.

