Friday, July 24, 2020 – A school principal collapsed and died while attending a meeting after experiencing breathing problems.

Allan Macharia, the Principal ofChania Boys High School, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Thika Level Five Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Thika police boss, Beatrice Kiraguri, said Macharia complained of breathing problems before he collapsed.

The schools’ deputy principal, Simon Wahome, said Macharia arrived at the school at 8.30am and held a two-hour meeting with a board member and a contractor over the construction of a new dormitory.

“I was called from my house by the bursar, I found the deceased inside his car.”

“I drove him to Thika hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Mr Wahome said.

Wahome added that the head teacher complained of shortness of breath and walked out of his office to his car where he collapsed.

Julius Muraya, the Thika West Heads Association chairman and the Thika High School Principal, described Macharia as a selfless and hardworking man who loved his job.

“He was not only a colleague but a close family friend.”

“I am deeply saddened by his death”, said Mr Muraya.

Mr Muraya revealed that Macharia was on medication and three years ago, he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised.

Chania Boys High School is among institutions used as isolation centers for people found flouting Covid-19 rules.

Macharia’s body was moved to Kenyatta University mortuary.

