Friday July 24, 2020 – Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are currently investigating Deputy Director of the National Treasury, Charles Muia Mutiso, over embezzlement of millions of taxpayers’ money.

Preliminary EACC investigations show that over the last five years, Mutiso has amassed unexplained amounts of money inconsistent with his known income.

According to EACC, Mr. Muia, who joined the Treasury in 2014, has a total of Sh.36,786,068.73 in four bank accounts yet he was earning a net monthly pay of Ksh.118,691.17 since April 1, 2015 to April 30, 2020.

During this period, records indicate that he earned a cumulative net income of Sh.7,148,991.25.

“EACC applied to court for warrants to investigate accounts held in various banks by Charles Mutiso.”

“On the basis of court orders, the Commission obtained bank statements in respect of the said bank accounts.”

“Analysis of the flow of funds in his bank accounts revealed that he received numerous unexplained inward remittances, EFTs and cash deposits outside his salary from the National Treasury,” says EACC.

“Investigations further established a pattern of frequent large cash deposits made mostly through the ATM or the drop box.”

“For instance, in June 2015, he made five cash deposits of Ksh.400,000 each into his account at Absa Group account amounting to Ksh.2 million over just few days.” EACC said.

According to EACC, Mr. Muia has two ABSA Group Ltd accounts with Sh.23,452,775.65 and Sh.5,843,390.35 respectively.

Mutiso also holds a Co-operative Bank account with Sh.1,932,167.53 and KCB account with Sh.5,557,735.20.

