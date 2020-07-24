Friday, July 24, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 667 new covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 16,268.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases are from 5,057 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

From the new cases, 657 are Kenyans and 10 foreigners with 393 being male and 274 females.

The youngest is a month old while the oldest is 92.

At the same time, 311 more people have been declared COVID-19 free bringing the number of recoveries to 7,446.

Dr Mwangangi said 156 of the recovered patients were in the home-based care programme and the rest in hospital.

But on a sad note, the number of fatalities has increased to 274 after 11 more patients succumbed to the virus.

“We have observed that we’re witnessing a majority of the deaths in patients who have underlying issues such as diabetes, hypertension, HIV/AIDS amongst others,” CAS Mwangangi said.

The new cases are distributed in the following counties:

Nairobi (387), Kiambu (40), Mombasa (26), Machakos (47), Kajiado (79), Nakuru (15), Uasin Gishu (14), Garissa (11), Busia (9), Kilifi (6), Turkana (6), Makueni (5), Wajir (5), Kisumu (4), Nyeri (4), Lamu (4), Murang’a (2), Bomet (1), Bungoma (1), Narok (1), Nyamira (1), Vihiga (1).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.