Friday July 24, 2020 – Kenyans across the political divide have asked the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, to stop double standards when prosecuting senior State officers such as MPs, Senators, Judges and Magistrates.

Early this week, Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, was arrested and arraigned in court after being found at Ladies Lounge having drinks at around 1 am on Saturday.

Sakaja went ahead and publicly apologized especially after posting a tweet that he was not arrested and won’t be arrested.

The super Senator accepted that he was wrong and has since been charged.

However, Kenyans took keen interest in Limuru Magistrate, Everlyne Olwande.

Olwande was caught red handed drinking in Utawala and flouting COVID 19 rules and Haji didn’t prosecute her as required by law.

Kenyans are now asking Haji whether there are some sacred cows that are untouchable even if they break law, especially flouting COVID 19 rules and regulations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST