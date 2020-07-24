Friday, July 24, 2020 – This jilted woman escaped death by a whisker while burning her boyfriend’s car for cheating on her.

From the video going viral on social media, the jilted woman is dousing the car with gas and setting it on fire.

When she lights the car, it exploded into a ball of fire throwing her to the ground.

She then got up and took off as the SUV burned.

The crazy woman has since identified as 34-year-old Kelly S. Hayes of Madison, Wisconsin.

The woman has been arrested on suspected arson and criminal damage to property charges.

According to a police report, the woman had a relationship with the man who drives the car, which has been written off.

Watch the video of the incident below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.