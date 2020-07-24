Position: Supply Chain Management Intern

Ref No. CAK/06.07/2020

Qualifications

Beneficiaries of the Authority’s Young Professionals Program, Industrial Attachment and Apprenticeship will not be eligible;

Beneficiaries of the Internship Program from any other institution are not eligible;

The applicants must have graduated within the last one year;

Must be below 27 years of age.

Bachelor degree in Procurement, Purchasing, Supply Chain Management, Logistics Business Administration or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

How to apply

Interested applicants who meet the above requirements are advised to submit their applications to:

Email: recruitment@cak.go.ke or; log into the Authority’s Recruitment Portal https://jobs.cak.go.ke:802.

The application shall include:

Application letter;

Detailed CV;

Copy of National Identification Card;

Certified copies of Academic and Professional certificates; and

Names and contacts (telephone and e-mail) of three (3) professional referees.

Applications close on 27th July, 2020 at 1700hrs. Only applications with all the required attachments will be considered.

The Competition Authority of Kenya is “An ALL inclusive Employer”

Canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.